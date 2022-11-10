Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.44

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 2051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
