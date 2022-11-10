Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.19 million. Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Trading Down 3.4 %

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 634,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.90. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $86.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.