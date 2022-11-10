Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $59,155.90 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00599868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.31 or 0.31246859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

