Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €25.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ZAL opened at €25.89 ($25.89) on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($49.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.51.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

