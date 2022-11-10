Barclays Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.04.

Twilio Trading Down 1.9 %

TWLO stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $313.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 220.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.1% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

