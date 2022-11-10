Barclays Raises Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $16.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.
TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 5.5 %
TWO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $25.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.