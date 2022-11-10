Barclays Raises Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $16.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TWO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 846,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 756,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

