Barclays Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($74.00) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($85.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 1.3 %

LEG opened at €68.24 ($68.24) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a one year high of €98.50 ($98.50). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.57.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

