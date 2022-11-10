Barclays Trims Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Target Price to GBX 2,500

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,210 ($25.45).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,002.90 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,706 ($31.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,928.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,865.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,540.00.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
