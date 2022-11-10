Barclays Trims Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Target Price to GBX 2,500

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,210 ($25.45).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,002.90 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,706 ($31.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,928.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,865.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,540.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,928 ($22.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,241.60 ($4,883.82). Insiders have bought a total of 633 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,613 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.