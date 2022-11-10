Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the October 15th total of 860,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.4 %

Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

