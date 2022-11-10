Barrington Research Comments on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.91). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
