Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Position Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

