Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 8,250 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 205,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $498,057.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,369,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,133,827. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,852,891 shares of company stock valued at $13,199,092. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

