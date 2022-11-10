Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. Vista Finance LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 575,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 100,886 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $11,437,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $722,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

