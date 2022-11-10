Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $205,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $90.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

