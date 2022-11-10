Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Down 29.1%

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) fell 29.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 106,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 39,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 27.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$24.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.