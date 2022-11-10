Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.00) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Bechtle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BC8 opened at €36.75 ($36.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €32.57 ($32.57) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($69.56). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

