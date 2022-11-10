Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.6-$18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BDX traded up $9.15 on Thursday, reaching $227.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.89. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

