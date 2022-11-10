Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the October 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDRFY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($121.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($121.00) to €128.00 ($128.00) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €86.00 ($86.00) to €87.00 ($87.00) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 77,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

