BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $213.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $392.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

