Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CAO Sells $16,696.56 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CAO Doug Zink sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $16,696.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,122. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Belden by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Belden by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

