Beldex Price Tops $0.0460 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $136.61 million and $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.68 or 0.07504008 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00088511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00069391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

