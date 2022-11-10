Benchmark Downgrades Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) to Hold

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

RGTI opened at 1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.34. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of 0.98 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. The firm had revenue of 2.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 81,872.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,367 shares in the company, valued at 5,479,406.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 89,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,136,317 shares in the company, valued at 5,158,879.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,479,406.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,704 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

