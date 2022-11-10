Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Downgraded by Nomura

Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Benesse Price Performance
BSEFY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Benesse has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $21.78.
Benesse Company Profile
