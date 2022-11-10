Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Downgraded by Nomura

Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSEFY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Benesse has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Education Business in Japan; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

