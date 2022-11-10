Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading Down 1%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Separately, Nomura lowered Benesse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Benesse Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Education Business in Japan; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

