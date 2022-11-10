Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a growth of 310.4% from the October 15th total of 81,500 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.34). On average, analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

