Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,211 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.