Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.07) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QQ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.35) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.32) to GBX 410 ($4.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

LON QQ opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,412.00. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 342.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 356.67.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

