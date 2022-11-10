Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00.

Berry Trading Up 3.0 %

BRY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Berry

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 589,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483,221 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry during the second quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Berry by 597.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 341,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

