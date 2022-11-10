B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. B&G Foods traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 116144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.