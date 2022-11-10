BGSF, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BGSF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. BGSF has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BGSF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in BGSF by 35.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.