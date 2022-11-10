Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Up 20.4%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) traded up 20.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.02. 38,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 927,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -66.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,553,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

