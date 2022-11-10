Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading 18.4% Higher

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) rose 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.69 and last traded at $117.62. Approximately 60,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,168,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,136 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

