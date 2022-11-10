Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $3.04. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 14,631 shares.

Biomerica Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.53.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.