Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $3.04. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 14,631 shares.
Biomerica Trading Down 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.53.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%.
Institutional Trading of Biomerica
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
