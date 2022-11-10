BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 29,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 34,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

BiomX Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiomX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BiomX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

