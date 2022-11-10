BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 29,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 34,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
BiomX Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
BiomX Company Profile
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
