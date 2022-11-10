Bird Construction Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

BDT opened at C$6.69 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$576.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.10 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

