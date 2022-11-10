Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Tops $21.12 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $15.23 or 0.00087046 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $266.82 million and $21.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00217702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00060164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003899 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

