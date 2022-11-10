Bitcoin Gold Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.62 or 0.00087871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $273.52 million and $19.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00222543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

