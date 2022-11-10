BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $53.41 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00579827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.72 or 0.30202268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.