Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CAO Dawn Smajstrla Sells 5,300 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,757,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 1,169,479 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,575,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 115,461 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

