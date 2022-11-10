BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Declares $4.88 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $33.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $669.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $187,527,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after buying an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in BlackRock by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

