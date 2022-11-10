BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Stock Up 11.5 %

BlackRock stock traded up $76.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $746.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,216. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

