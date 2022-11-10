BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MHD opened at $10.89 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

