BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:MHD opened at $10.89 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.