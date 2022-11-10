BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 2.6 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 4,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.