Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 646,790 shares.The stock last traded at $23.94 and had previously closed at $23.10.
Several research analysts have commented on BXSL shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.
In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,706,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,050,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,377,000 after buying an additional 1,598,712 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 545,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 431,568 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
