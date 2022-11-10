Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 646,790 shares.The stock last traded at $23.94 and had previously closed at $23.10.

Several research analysts have commented on BXSL shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,706,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,050,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,377,000 after buying an additional 1,598,712 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 545,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 431,568 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

