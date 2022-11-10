Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Buys C$51,660.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,187,928.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 53,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,925.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 27,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,642.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 209,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 91,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 109,300 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$25,139.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,125.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

Blue Star Gold stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.73.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

