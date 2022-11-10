BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 1.3%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 4,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03.

BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 million during the quarter.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

