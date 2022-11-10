B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 331 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.18. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.50). The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 890.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.64) to GBX 412 ($4.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($5.53) to GBX 395 ($4.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.07) to GBX 300 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.47) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 503 ($5.79).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

