BMO Capital Markets Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.64.

Shares of RCI.B traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 707,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,479. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

