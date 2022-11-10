BMO Capital Markets Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.07.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Insider Activity at Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading

