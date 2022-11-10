BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.02 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.02 billion and approximately $3.17 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $268.93 or 0.01672364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,975,658 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,975,938.12354106 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 317.10389306 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1136 active market(s) with $5,163,662,919.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
